LOWELL, NC- David Hildred Ford, Sr., 84, passed away at his home on April 17, 2020. He was born in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, son of the late Everette Hildred and Anne Blanche Ford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Ellese Spencer and Joan Porter.
David graduated from Bethware High School in Cleveland County, NC and afterwards served in the United States Army and National Guard. He was employed in the Printing Industry for his entire 34 year professional career. David was a member of Woodlawn Baptist for 58 years where he served as a Deacon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Hazel Nance Ford; sons, David, Jr. (Cathy), and Gary (Becky); grandchildren, Daniel, Corey (Paige), Holly Morrill (Corey), Whitney, and Kelly, his great grandson Lawson, and his brother Robert (Pearl) Ford.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Paula Robb and Janet Cole of Gaston Hospice for the care they provided.
The family will hold a private service, but due to the current situation in the United States we will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1101 N. Main Street, Lowell, NC 28098 or to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 19, 2020