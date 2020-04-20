Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Resources
More Obituaries for David Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lee Adams Obituary
GROVER, NC- David Lee Adams, 71, of Grover, NC, passed away on April 17, 2020 at Atrium Health in Shelby, NC. Born in Cherokee County SC, He was son of the late James Ambrose Adams and Vergie Manis Adams. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Elisabeth Denise Adams. David was retired from the construction industry as an electrician. He was United States Army Veteran. He enjoyed yard work and was known as "Mr. Fix It" because he could fix anything. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 45 years, Nancy Walker Adams, Grover, NC
1 son: David Adams (Jessica), Grover, NC
Beloved grandson, Jase Adams who always called him "Papa"
2 Brothers: Eugene Adams, Grover, NC and Arnold Adams, Easley, SC
1 sister: Linda Adams, Morganton, NC
FUNERAL SERVICE: A private graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Ronald Hawkins
INTERMENT: Grover Cemetery, Grover, NC
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -