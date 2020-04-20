|
GROVER, NC- David Lee Adams, 71, of Grover, NC, passed away on April 17, 2020 at Atrium Health in Shelby, NC. Born in Cherokee County SC, He was son of the late James Ambrose Adams and Vergie Manis Adams. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Elisabeth Denise Adams. David was retired from the construction industry as an electrician. He was United States Army Veteran. He enjoyed yard work and was known as "Mr. Fix It" because he could fix anything. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 45 years, Nancy Walker Adams, Grover, NC
1 son: David Adams (Jessica), Grover, NC
Beloved grandson, Jase Adams who always called him "Papa"
2 Brothers: Eugene Adams, Grover, NC and Arnold Adams, Easley, SC
1 sister: Linda Adams, Morganton, NC
FUNERAL SERVICE: A private graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Ronald Hawkins
INTERMENT: Grover Cemetery, Grover, NC
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 20, 2020