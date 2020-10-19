David Mask, Sr. Mr. David Mask, Sr., 79, of 514 Goldwater St. Shelby, NC passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the home of his daughter Katrina and son-in-law, John Goodman surrounded by family.
He was born on August 11, 1941 in Patterson Springs, NC to the late Hubert and Martha Lathers Mask.
Funeral Services for Mr. Mask will be private. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Ellis Chapel Baptist Church and at other times at 106 Chambwood Ln. in Shelby. Burial will take place at Webb Memorial Lawns.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.