David Andrew Petty, age 66, passed away on May 25, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland.
He is survived by two brothers, John Petty and wife Melanie of Bangor, ME, and Keith Petty and wife Gail of Kings Mountain, NC, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Born in Andrews, NC on November 29, 1953, David was the son of the late John Hubert Petty and Geneva Gregory Petty. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Connie Brooks.
David enjoyed music and being around family. The family is grateful for the love and care that Fred and Margaret Towery and Lawndale Methodist Church showed to David. The family is also thankful for the support and care that Joseph Tanyi provided to David at the group home where he stayed.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 29th at Cleveland Funeral Services from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A graveside funeral service will be held at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, May 30th at 3:00pm.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on May 28, 2020