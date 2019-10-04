Home

McMahan's Funeral Home
249 South Main
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 287-4715
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Race Path Baptist Church
David Ray Greene Obituary
David Ray Greene, age 68, of Pacolet, SC, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in Spartanburg, SC.
He was a native of Ellenboro and a member of Race Path Baptist Church.
David was a Mason and Shriner. He was a member of Trough Shoals Masonic Lodge #228 in Pacolet. David was a former employee of Master Craft and worked at the Park Plant
He is survived by: Fiancee, Carolyn Buice of Pacolet, SC; Two Daughters, Shannon Greene, Tryon, NC
Cyndi Greene, Rutherfordton, NC; Father, Charles Ray Greene of Ellenboro, NC; Mother, Martha Sasser of Gaffney, SC; One Sister, Marilyn Queen of Gaffney, SC; One Brother, Larry Greene of Ellenboro, NC; Three Granddaughters; Three Great-Grandchildren; Special fur Baby: Gracie.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019.
The Funeral service will be at Race Path Baptist Church at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Interment will be at Race Path Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the local animal shelter of your choice.
Online guest register at www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com.
McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 4, 2019
