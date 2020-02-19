|
|
SHELBY - David J Rupprecht of Shelby, NC passed away peacefully on the evening of February 16th, 2020 at the age of 78.
Born in Newark, NJ, he graduated from Bucknell University and later served in the US Army. After college Dave married Connie and they remained in a loving marriage for 51 years.
Dave was an investment broker and retired as Senior Vice President and Branch Manager of Wells Fargo Advisors in 2015. He spent his retirement traveling and playing golf. He was very thankful to have so many dear friends.
Dave is survived by his wife Connie, his two sons Jeff and Alex, Holli Wilson, and his brother Pete.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00pm at Central United Methodist Church in Shelby, NC with Rev. Dr. Mark Barden, officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in his kind to The Children's Home Society of NC (PO Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415)
or The (PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123).
Arrangements will be announced by Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 19, 2020