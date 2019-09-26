|
MOORESVILLE - David Eugene "Gene" Stubbs went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2019.
He was born in Shelby, NC son of the late Frank and Naomi Stubbs.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Lucille Floyd Stubbs.
David is survived by his 2 daughters Gloria Stubbs Myers and her husband, Ralph and Kathryn Stubbs Keightly and her husband Ted; 3 grandchildren Jeania Hager, Joseph Hager and wife Marissa and Michelle Bond Seger and husband Jeff; 6 great grandchildren Carolyn and John Tomas Cantu, Carson and Carlie Hager, Noah and Ryan Seger; and 2 grandchildren by marriage Robbin and Brent Keightly.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral Home, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte, NC 28208.
Interment with military honors will follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Carolina Caring Hospice for their wonderful care in their hours of need.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 26, 2019