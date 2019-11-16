|
SHELBY- Dawn Ann Dishman, age 47, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from Carolina's Continued Care-Pineville. Born on August 15, 1972 she was the daughter of the late Billy Wayne Dishman and Jenell Noblitt Dishman. She was a 1993 Graduate of North Shelby School. Dawn was a special and loving soul that will be missed by all those who knew her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her cousin Chris Wright.
Dawn is survived by two sisters; Debbie Bell and husband Troy and Wendy Dellinger and husband Kelly all of Shelby, a half-sister Phyllis Rascoe and husband Dale of Hudson, as well as several special nieces and nephews: Clay Spivey, Stacy Mosteller, Amber Spivey, Jimmy Love, Nikki Bell Dyer and husband Michael, Tiffney Bell and Desaree Greene along with numerous grand-nieces and nephews and an aunt Ann Wright, and cousin Robert Wright.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, November 18, 2019 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Bryan Glisson officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the United Cerebral Palsy Foundation: Easter Seals UCP North Carolina & Virginia 5171 Glenwood Ave #211, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Ms. Dishman.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 16, 2019