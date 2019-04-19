|
|
GASTONIA - Harold Dean Bowen, 59, died unexpectedly on April 17, 2019 of a heart attack while working in his yard.
A native of Gaston County, he was the son of Donnie Bowen and the late Johnny Bowen.
Everyone who knew Dean, knows that he was a lover of life, a dedicated family man and caregiver. He was a dear gentle soul. His greatest joy was being Papaw to Max.
A service to celebrate his life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Belmont with Reverend Samuel P. Warner officiating. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00-7:00pm at First Presbyterian Church of Belmont.
In addition to his mother, Donnie Bowen, Dean is survived by his wife, Susan Doty Bowen; son and daughter in law, Dale and Amy Bowen; grandchildren, Max Bowen and Cayden Odom; brother, Michael Bowen; sisters and brothers in law, Tammy and Rick Crisp, Myra Mayes, and Peggy and Bobby Morris; and mother in law, Alma Doty.
Memorials may be made to Donor's choice.
