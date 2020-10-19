SHELBY- Harold Dean Garver of Shelby, NC passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2020. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend.
Born in Cleveland County on March 31st, 1934, he was the son of the late Summie Roscoe and Minnie Lee Garver. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Mary Wright Garver, a daughter Karen Garver Greenway, and a sister Sarah Garver Padgett.
Dean is survived by wife Sandra Jones Garver, a daughter Leslie Garver Strickland (Chuck) of Shelby and Step Daughter Karen Bell ( Gary) of Shelby, a sister Floy Garver Walker of Shelby and a brother Frank Garver (Josie) of San Antonio, Texas. 5 grandchildren Meredith Greenway Boswell ( Steven) of Nebo, Brooks Greenway ( Danielle) of Marion, Jonathan Greenway ( Ashley) of Shelby, Talmadge Strickland ( Dorothy) of Shelby and Michael Strickland( Alyson) of Denver, NC. 10 great grandchildren Blake Boswell, Taylor Boswell, Hayden Boswell, Carson Boswell of Nebo, Caitlin Greenway of Shelby, Tulsi Greenway, Oliver Greenway of Marion, Bailey Strickland of Shelby, Charley Strickland and Jack Strickland of Denver, NC.
Dean was a graduate of Fallston High School and attended Gardner Webb University and UNC Chapel Hill. He was an active member of First Baptist of Shelby. Dean worked in Human Relations with Doran Textiles for 28 years and for Ezon Corporation in Naples, Florida. He also was manager of Uptown Mini Storage in Shelby for many years.
Dean was very active in Cleveland County in church, business, and civic organizations, and was a member of various civic organizations including Rotary Club and Jaycees.
Dean was on the board for The Council on Aging, Cleveland County Boys Club, Chamber of Commerce and was president of United Way during his career. He was awarded Citizen of the year in 1986 by Shelby Jaycees. Dean will be remembered by those who knew him best as being kind, fun loving, and dedicated to his faith and family.
A graveside service will be held at Sunset cemetery on Tuesday, October 20th at 2:00 pm with Rev. Tony Tench officiating
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First Baptist Church 120 N. Lafayette Street Shelby NC 28150 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com