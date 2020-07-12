Dean David Hendrick, age 79, passed away on July 10, 2020 at Atrium Health.

Born in Cleveland County on August 9, 1940, he was the son of the late David Stowe and Edith Florence Jenkins Hendrick.

Dean worked alongside his family in produce, truck farming, cotton, and dairy cows. Dean attended Mooresboro School graduating in 1958. He attended Gardener-Webb College and Limestone College.

Dean's employment history has been with Hamrick Mills in Gaffney, Fiber Industries and he retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

After retirement he had a love for farming, plowing and planting a garden for family and neighbors and presently was a cattle farmer.

In 1960 he married Linda Peeler and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 2, 2020.

With this union they were blessed with two sons, Dean David Hendrick, Jr. (Lynn) and Jimmy Dean Hendrick. He was very proud of his sons and hoped he had instilled in them "treat others as you would like to be treated" and hard work won't kill you.

Dean was "Pawpaw" to his granddaughters, Megan Hendrick Pressley (Scott) and Madison Hendrick Rogers (Caleb) who he loved to spoil. He had a tendency to offer his words of wisdom and encouragement and supported them in reaching their life goals. As if this wasn't enough, upon the birth of his great grandchildren, Jaxon Dean Rogers, Harper Danielle Rogers, and Luke Patrick Rogers, he was on cloud nine! And he was looking forward to two more great grandchildren in December.

What else could a Pawpaw ask for? He loved every minute of watching these kids grow up, enjoying life and their new adventures.

Dean is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Betty Lou Hendrick Crowder.

Dean is survived by his wife Linda, sons David (Lynn) and Jimmy, granddaughters Megan Pressley (Scott) and Madison Rogers (Caleb), great-grandchildren Jaxon, Harper and Luke Rogers, and a brother Dwight Hendrick.

He was a member of Drury Dobbins Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at Cleveland Funeral Services on Monday July 13, 2020 at 1:00pm with a visitation held one hour prior. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Due to COVID-19, the family asks that visitors please maintain social distancing and wear a mask if possible.





