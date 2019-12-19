|
|
SHELBY - Jack "Dean" Patterson, 85, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Willow Ridge Nursing Center in Rutherfordton.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Earl and Cynthia Bowman Patterson.
Dean served in the Army, worked as a self-employed painter, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and farming. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzy Lowrance; sister, Elizabeth "Lib" Hamrick; and brother, Bobby Carol Patterson. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Jo Ann Hendren Patterson, of the home; sons, Rodney Patterson and wife Corina of Shelby; and Robbie Hayes of Boiling Springs; son-in-law, Roger Lowrance of Shelby; grandchildren, Jeff Patterson and wife Amy, Jason Patterson and wife Angela, Amy Buff and husband Eric, and Ashton Hayes Willis and husband Brett; and great grandchildren, Emma, Anna Beth, Isabella, Gabriel, Madison, Joel, Eliza, Allison, Preston, and Killian.
Funeral services will be held 12 pm, Friday, December 20, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. J. Barry Goodman and Rev. Johnny Owens officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 19, 2019