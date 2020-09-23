1/1
Deborah Little
1964 - 2020
RANDLEMAN - Deborah Mayhue Little of Randleman, NC bravely fought her battle until the very end and passed away at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro on Friday, September 18, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Debbie was born on January 2, 1964 in Gastonia NC. She is the daughter of Patsy Jimison Mayhue and the late Fred Mayhue, Jr.

Debbie dedicated her life to caring for her family and embraced everyone she met with love, kindness, and friendship. Debbie was preceded in death by her father Fred Mayhue, Jr. and her sister Sherry Mayhue. She is survived by her mother Patsy Jimison Mayhue, her husband of 25 years Tad Little, her daughter Alexandra Little, and her brothers Donnie Mayhue (Ina) and Steve Mayhue (Genie).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation payable to Cone Health - Alight Program, Office of Institutional Advancement Cone Health - Alight Program, 1200 North Elm Street Greensboro, NC 27401
https://www.conehealth.com/alight

A funeral service will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 2pm. Union Baptist Church, 1945 Ratchford Road York SC 29745.

Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.

Condolences can be offered online at www.richandthompson.com

Published in Shelby Star on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 226-1622
