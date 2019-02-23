Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah McAbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah McAbee


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deborah McAbee Obituary
SHELBY - Deborah "Debbie" Philbeck McAbee, 51, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at her home.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Philbeck and Wanda Ledford Watson.

She graduated from Shelby High School in 1985, and worked in the lab at Coca Cola.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Matt Watson.

She is survived by her daughter, Megan McAbee of Shelby, and boyfriend Austin Enloe of Gastonia; step-father, Larry Watson of Shelby; and her boyfriend, Jerry Marsh of Shelby.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Owens officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral, Cremation, & Pet Aquamation Center.

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now