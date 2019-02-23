|
|
SHELBY - Deborah "Debbie" Philbeck McAbee, 51, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at her home.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Philbeck and Wanda Ledford Watson.
She graduated from Shelby High School in 1985, and worked in the lab at Coca Cola.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Matt Watson.
She is survived by her daughter, Megan McAbee of Shelby, and boyfriend Austin Enloe of Gastonia; step-father, Larry Watson of Shelby; and her boyfriend, Jerry Marsh of Shelby.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Johnny Owens officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral, Cremation, & Pet Aquamation Center.
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 23, 2019