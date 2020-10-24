1/1
Deborah Walker

KINGS MOUNTAIN - Deborah "Nana" Jo Walker (Debbie), 62, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cleveland County to the late John William Walker and Betty Lois Russ Walker. She is also predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Debbie leaves behind to cherish her memories, her sister, Lori Hamrick (Tim) and her brothers, Johnny and David Walker; nieces April Walker, Ashley Ellis (Wes), Brandy Champion (Bryan), Chrystle Hamrick, Jennifer Walker, and Nicole Kaylor (Mark); nephews Brandon Walker and Chris Walker; great-nieces Aubrey Stafford, Abygale Sweeney, Bayleigh Ellis, Brittany Walker, Catelyn Hiott, Chloe Champion, Emily Waiton (Jospeh), and Kensley Walker; and great-nephews Alex Champion, Blake Whitlock, Christopher Hiott, Dale Ellis, Hunter Ellis, Jeremy Walker, Eli Sweeney, and Owen Kaylor.

She worked as a Hairdresser for most of her life at New Dimensions and Just Me Hairstyling. She loved spending time with her family, crafting, cooking, and researching ancestry. She will be truly missed by all those who knew and loved her. She will be in our hearts forever.

The family has chosen to have a Private Celebration of Life Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family by contacting Lori Hamrick.

Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service of Boiling Springs, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl.com.


Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC
132 East College Avenue
Shelby, NC 28152
(704)538-8080
