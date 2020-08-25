1/1
Debra Hendrick
SHELBY - Debra Webber Hendrick, went to her heavenly home, Friday, August 21, 2020. Born July 9, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Webber and Violet Moss Webber.

Debra was a certified dental assistant and worked for the late Dr Neil Spangler for 11 years, before she became a mother of three beautiful children. She enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb growing many beautiful flowers, but most of all she enjoyed loving on her two grandchildren.

Debra is survived by her partner of eighteen years, Alton Lee of Lawndale, her three children, Austin Hendrick of Waynesville, NC, Winston Hendrick of Shelby and Madison Hendrick of Shelby, two grandchildren, Finn and Violet Nix of Shelby, a sister, Sandra Nielsen of Sarasota, FL, and two nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the chapel at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dale Byrd officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC, 28150 or Jefferson School Backpack Program C/O Eastside Baptist Church at 1165 Wyke Rd, Shelby, NC 28150

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
