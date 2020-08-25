Debra Hendrick

SHELBY - Debra Webber Hendrick, went to her heavenly home, Friday, August 21, 2020. Born July 9, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Webber and Violet Moss Webber.
Debra was a certified dental assistant and worked for the late Dr Neil Spangler for 11 years, before she became a mother of three beautiful children. She enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb growing many beautiful flowers, but most of all she enjoyed loving on her two grandchildren.
Debra is survived by her partner of eighteen years, Alton Lee of Lawndale, her three children, Austin Hendrick of Waynesville, NC, Winston Hendrick of Shelby and Madison Hendrick of Shelby, two grandchildren, Finn and Violet Nix of Shelby, a sister, Sandra Nielsen of Sarasota, FL, and two nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the chapel at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Dale Byrd officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC, 28150 or Jefferson School Backpack Program C/O Eastside Baptist Church at 1165 Wyke Rd, Shelby, NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
