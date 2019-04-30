Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Delbert Cooke
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
SHELBY - Delbert Lee Cooke, 90 of Shelby, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. Delbert is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Versey Cooke and a grandson, Tyler Lee Cooke.

Survivors include his children and their spouses, David and Diane McSwain, Joe and Debra Cooke, Phil and Amy Cooke, and Nancy and Randy Howell; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory of Shelby with Pastor Robert Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30-3:00 p.m.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Cooke.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 30, 2019
