Della Louise Putnam Walker was born October 27, 1933 and passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 87. She was the 7th out of 12 children born to Laura Etta McSwain Putnam and Jesse Malcom Putnam. Born and raised in Cleveland County, NC she graduated from Lattimore High School and received a Bachelor degree from Gardner Webb. She retired from Isothermal Planning Commission where she served as Housing Director. Dell was a member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church in New House, NC.
Della was preceded in death by her parents Laura and Malcolm Putnam; her husband Harry Suttle Walker; her oldest daughter Linda Cheryl Walker Shew; son-in-law Dennis Melton; four brothers Jimmie, William and wife Donnis, John and wife Charlene, Samuel; five sisters, Inez Connor and husband Dick, Lena Baker and husband Onie, Jessie Wall and husband Frank, Patsy Johanasen, Joann Bridges; mother and father in law Ruth and Luther Walker; brothers-in law Raymond Farabee and Joe Ed Walker; three nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her son Harry Jeffrey Walker and his wife Susan Walker of Shelby, her daughter Sheila Kay Walker Melton of Shelby; two sisters Diane Padgett of Lattimore and Jeanette Farabee of Greensboro; sisters-in-law Donnia Walker of Shelby and Jean Putnam of Boiling Springs; brothers-in-law Howard Johanasen of Polkville, Morris Bridges of Ellenboro and Barry Padgett of Lattimore; nine grandchildren and their spouses: Aaron Shew, Laura Ruth Shew Isidor and husband Fada, Michael Melton, Alicia Walker Willis and husband Matt, Stephanie Walker Pittman and husband Kirk, Matthew Walker, Sadi Crawford, Blue Crawford, and Beck Crawford; six great-grandchildren Kendalyn Shew, Lilly Pittman, Nonie Isidor, Adeline Pittman, Nola Isidor, and Isabella Pittman; twenty-four nieces and nephews and their spouses.
A graveside service will be held at Sandy Plains Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Rutherford County Inc, 374 Hudlow Rd. Forest City, NC 28043.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.