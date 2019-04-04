|
SHELBY - Della Louise Robbs, 71, of 117 Dover St. Shelby, NC departed this life on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
She was born on February 28, 1948 in Cleveland County, NC to the late C. J. and Emma Lee Eaves Robbs.
Della was a 1969 graduate of Shelby High School. Following her graduation, Della attended Fashion Design School and later became a magnificent fashion designer and consultant. Della provided services to Bob and Sandy Melton for over 40 years and was like a member of the family. Della was a wondrous woman of many occupations.
Della was a loving and caring person that wouldn't hesitate to give you her last. She was a faithful member of New Ellis Chapel Baptist Church where she served on the usher board, choir and was a leader of the kitchen committee. Della was also a dedicated member of Emma V. Kelly Temple #784 Eighth District of the I.B.P.O.E for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Jerome Robbs, a sister, Wanda Robertson and a grandson, Jimmy Dean Robbs, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Jimmy Dean Robbs, Sr. of Shelby and Delvenster Lamont Robbs of Greenville, NC; one sister, Shelia Robbs Simpson of Charlotte, NC; three brothers, James Robbs of Shelby, John Robbs (Genna) of Kings Mountain, NC and Virgil Robbs (Chinita) of Hickory, NC; a niece and nephew reared in the home, Melody Childers of Shelby and Mario Robbs (Nneka) of Charlotte; four grandchildren; four aunts; one great aunt; and a host of additional nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving relatives and devoted friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:30 PM at New Ellis Chapel Baptist Church.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM on Friday as well as the home.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 4, 2019