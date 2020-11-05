SHELBY - Miss Demetra Shondell Ponder, 42, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC.
She was born on May 13, 1978 in Cleveland County, NC to Connie Louise Ponder and the late David Guy Lawrence.
The funeral service for Miss Ponder will be private. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 2:55 PM. She may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM with a reception of friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM. The family will be meeting at 308 Palm Street, Shelby.
Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery with military honors.
