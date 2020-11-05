1/1
Demetra Ponder
1978 - 2020
SHELBY - Miss Demetra Shondell Ponder, 42, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC.

She was born on May 13, 1978 in Cleveland County, NC to Connie Louise Ponder and the late David Guy Lawrence.
The funeral service for Miss Ponder will be private. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook starting at 2:55 PM. She may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM with a reception of friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM. The family will be meeting at 308 Palm Street, Shelby.

Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery with military honors.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
NOV
7
Visitation
02:30 - 03:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
