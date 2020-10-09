Denice McKee

SHELBY - Denice Lou Spangler McKee, age 92, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home. Born on November 1, 1927 in Shelby North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Carl Maynard Spangler and Fanny Lou Kistler Spangler.
Denice was a graduate of Piedmont High School in Lawndale, NC. She worked as a bookkeeper in Shelby, NC for a number of years until her desire for a higher education surfaced. While remaining employed, she attended classes at several universities at nights and weekends until earning a Masters Degree in Education. She ultimately retired from Shelby High School after 28 years of service.
Denice was a member of First Baptist Church of Shelby for the past 56 years.
In her youth she was very athletic and competitive, however it was later that her love for golf developed and she became an active member of the Cleveland County Country Club, competing in many local and state tournaments.
In addition to her parents Denice was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Roger Hornsby McKee Sr., and her brother Carl Maynard Spangler Jr.
Denice is survived by her son Roger Hornsby McKee Jr. and wife Barbara, a sister Dorothy Ann Spangler, brothers Austin Donald Spangler and wife Maxine, Joseph Dale Spangler, and sister-in-law Faye Spangler, all of Shelby, two grandsons: Bradford David McKee and wife Michelle of Hillsborough, NC and Brian Patrick McKee of Sugar Mountain, NC and one great-grandson Issac James McKee of Hillsborough, NC and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at Double Shoals Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Tench officiating.
It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to Gardner Webb University PO Box 997 Boiling Springs, NC 28017
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
