1/1
Denice McKee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Denice Lou Spangler McKee, age 92, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home. Born on November 1, 1927 in Shelby North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Carl Maynard Spangler and Fanny Lou Kistler Spangler.

Denice was a graduate of Piedmont High School in Lawndale, NC. She worked as a bookkeeper in Shelby, NC for a number of years until her desire for a higher education surfaced. While remaining employed, she attended classes at several universities at nights and weekends until earning a Masters Degree in Education. She ultimately retired from Shelby High School after 28 years of service.
Denice was a member of First Baptist Church of Shelby for the past 56 years.

In her youth she was very athletic and competitive, however it was later that her love for golf developed and she became an active member of the Cleveland County Country Club, competing in many local and state tournaments.

In addition to her parents Denice was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Roger Hornsby McKee Sr., and her brother Carl Maynard Spangler Jr.

Denice is survived by her son Roger Hornsby McKee Jr. and wife Barbara, a sister Dorothy Ann Spangler, brothers Austin Donald Spangler and wife Maxine, Joseph Dale Spangler, and sister-in-law Faye Spangler, all of Shelby, two grandsons: Bradford David McKee and wife Michelle of Hillsborough, NC and Brian Patrick McKee of Sugar Mountain, NC and one great-grandson Issac James McKee of Hillsborough, NC and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at Double Shoals Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Tench officiating.

It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Memorial donations may be made to Gardner Webb University PO Box 997 Boiling Springs, NC 28017

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Double Shoals Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Roger, I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother. I am sending love and prayers to you and Barbara and all the family. I know we will keep her alive in thoughts and hearts during our weekly conversations. Love you and Barbara!
Cynthia Bledsoe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved