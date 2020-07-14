1/1
Denise Greenway
Shelby- Karen "Denise" G Greenway, age 64, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to so many, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Hospice-Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on July 16, 1955 she was the daughter of Harold Dean Garver and the late Mary Montrose Garver. Prior to her courageous battle with ovarian cancer she spent many years working for Life Enrichment Center in Shelby, and was choir director at Mulls Memorial Baptist Church. She spent most of her life caring for others and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth Greenway.
Denise is survived by her husband of 43 years, Steven Ray Greenway, two sons; Jonathan Greenway & fiancé Ashley, Brooks Greenway and wife Danielle one daughter, Meredith Boswell & husband Steven, Denise's father, Harold Dean Garver, one sister, Leslie Strickland & husband Chuck, two nephews; Michael Strickland & wife Alyson, Talmadge Strickland & wife Dorothy, great nieces and nephews, Bailey Strickland, Jack Strickland, Charley Strickland, as well as 9 grandchildren; Blake, Taylor, Hayden & Carson Boswell, Thomas, Landon, Tulsi & Oliver Greenway and Caitlynn Greenway.
Memorial Service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends following the service until 3:30 pm at the funeral home.
It is requested that those attending wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to: Levine Cancer Institute, 201 E Grover St. Shelby NC, 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Greenway.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com



Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
