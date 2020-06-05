BOILING SPRINGS - Denise Anne Nichols Stover (52) of Boiling Springs, NC has departed her earthly home for her heavenly one on Friday, May 29th, 2020.
Denise was born January 24th, 1968 in Fairfax County, Virginia to the late Ralph Edward Nichols and Faye Matheny Nichols.
Denise will always be cherished and is preceded by her loving husband of 25 years (Mr.) Brian Raymond Stover; two children, Lester Burt of Huntsville, AL and Chelsey Nichols of Forest City, NC; four grandchildren, Aiden, Wyatt, Leia, and Lucas; four bonus grandchildren, William, Adrinna, Hunter, and Serenity; a brother and two sisters, Scott Nichols, Alyssa Parris, and Onalee Hales. Five close nieces and nephews, Emily, Hewett, Emma, Hosanna, and Selah. Also missed by loyal dog Rock.
There will be a celebration of life at the Zimmerwald Estate Barn and Grainery in Ellenboro, NC on Saturday June 6th at 1pm.
Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service of Boiling Springs, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 5, 2020.