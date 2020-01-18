|
SHELBY, NC- Dennis H. Sessom, 70, of Shelby, NC, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at Wendover Hospice in Shelby, NC. He was born in Wake County, NC, to the late Reverend Edward H. and Mafrey Richardson Sessom and was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Sessom. Dennis loved the Lord and was an active member of Advent Lutheran Church where he was a member of the Church Council, taught Sunday School and served on many church committees. Dennis served honorably in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Catawba College. Before moving to Shelby, Dennis was active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary on Lake Norman, obtaining the rank of Commander. He loved being a pilot and he and his friend Tom Komer flew Angel Flights, transporting sick patients to hospitals for many years. He served on the Shelby - Cleveland County Airport Advisory Board and enjoyed being a part of the many renovations at the airport. Dennis retired from Duke Energy after 35 years of service. After retirement he continued contract work for Duke for four more years. Always active, Dennis served as Secretary/Treasurer of the Christian Service Organization at Gardner Webb University which offers scholarships to students studying Christian Ministry. Dennis enjoyed playing golf, traveling the world with his family and his family's annual beach trip. He was a loving Dad to Susan and Paul. His grandson, Parker, was the apple of his eye. Dennis was a wonderful husband and will be missed dearly by his loving family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 31 years: Ramoth Ann Sessom, of the home
Stepdaughter: Susan Marie Jones and husband, Paul Jones III, Winston Salem, NC
Grandson: Parker Linville Jones, Winston Salem, NC
FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Advent Lutheran Church with Reverends Joshua Morgan and Keith Dixon officiating
VISITATION: Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 2:50 PM prior to the service in the santuary of Advent Lutheran Church
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery
MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Advent Lutheran Church Building Fund at 230 Oak Grove Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 18, 2020