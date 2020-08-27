1/1
Dennis Stroup
1952 - 2020
SHELBY - Dennis Ervin Stroup, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, August 26, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland. Born in Gaston County on March 13, 1952 he was the son of the Rachel White Stroup and the late Lehman Darrell Stroup. He was a member of David Baptist Church and he enjoyed the outdoors, in particular the mountains where he would fish. Dennis was retired from Reliance-Baldor in 2017. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren as they were the most important people in his life.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Eunice McKinney Horn.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 47 years, Doris McKinney Stroup, one daughter Pamela Jan Terry her husband Robert Terry Jr. and their two children; Katelyn Marie Costner and husband Landon and Steven Terry as well as Dennis's son Tim D. Stroup and wife Tonie and their four children; Baylee Stroup, Gabe Stroup, Rachael Oehler, and Jessie Oehler all of Kings Mountain, and three sisters Belinda Lankford and husband Steve of Kernersville, Jane Galloway and husband Butch, Debbie Putnam and husband Roy and dear friends Sandy Scates and David Whorley all of Kings Mountain.

Memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020 at David Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Taule officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 pm until 3 pm at the church.

Social distancing and masks will be required as the family is very concerned for the health and well-being of their friends and family.

Memorials may be made to: American Diabetes Assoc. P.O. Box 15829
Arlington, VA 22215

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Stroup

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com


Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ann Ross
Friend
August 26, 2020
Praying for you and your family!
Melanie Holland
Friend
August 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. I pray God gives you comfort and peace. Dennis was a a friend of my from work. He was always smiling and talking about his love for his family. My heart breaks for you all .I am so sorry for the loss of Dennis. I will be praying for the family
Judy Henderson Dulin
Friend
August 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I love and miss y'all
Ynette Clinton
Friend
August 26, 2020
My prayers are with all of you at the sad time.
Loretta Horne
Family
