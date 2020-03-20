|
Mr. Deshawn Deonta' Toms of 237 E. College St. Shelby,NC passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Shelby. He was born on April 20, 1993 in Cleveland County, NC to Contina Byers Wilson and Frank Toms, Jr.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mr. Toms will be private. He may be viewed on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Also on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 20, 2020