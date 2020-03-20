Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Deshawn Toms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deshawn Toms


1993 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deshawn Toms Obituary
Mr. Deshawn Deonta' Toms of 237 E. College St. Shelby,NC passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Shelby. He was born on April 20, 1993 in Cleveland County, NC to Contina Byers Wilson and Frank Toms, Jr.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mr. Toms will be private. He may be viewed on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Also on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deshawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -