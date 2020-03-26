Home

Dewey Carpenter


1928 - 2020
Dewey Carpenter Obituary
Dewey Garland Carpenter, age 91 of Shelby, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Scruggs Carpenter of the home, his children, Eugene Carpenter of Shelby, NC, and Judy Cash and husband Jerry of Mooresboro, NC, two grandchildren, Terri Cash Kimbrell and husband Danny Ray of Chesnee, SC, and Jerry Cash Jr. and wife Carmen of Chesnee, SC, six grandchildren, Daniel Kimbrell, Jacob Kimbrell, and Noah Kimbrell, Cayla Cash, Claire Cash, and J.D. Cash.

Born May 10, 1928 in Cleveland County, Dewey was the son of the late Dewey and Loya Hawkins Carpenter and was preceded in death by a sister, Flora Carpenter.

Dewey was a faithful member of Double Springs Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He had worked and retired as a custodian from West Cleveland School. He enjoyed working in the garden, farming, and spending time with his family and friends. Dewey will be truly missed by those that knew him.

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 26, 2020
