Diana Jane DeBrew Kendrick, 80, of E. Double Shoals Road, Lawndale, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center-Charlotte.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on May 28, 1940, she was the daughter of the late James Clemmie DeBrew and Mary Ruth Hamrick DeBrew. She was retired from Cleveland County Schools where she worked in the cafeteria at Burns High School and Crest Middle School. Mrs. Kendrick was a member of Double Shoals Baptist Church and the Clevie Spangler Sunday school class. She played the organ for over 40 years at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was a special mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Carl DeBrew.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Harold Kendrick, Sr.; two sons, Robert Kendrick, Jr. and wife, Ann of Shelby and Jason Kendrick and wife, Angela of Lawndale; a daughter, Donna Beam of Shelby; a sister, Rosemary Wortman of Shelby; six grandchildren, Amanda Morris and husband, Jeremy, Alisa Downs and husband, Ben, Rob Kendrick and fiancée, Danielle Sisk, Celeste Kendrick, ,Tyler Kendrick and Jase Kendrick and seven great-grandchildren, Turner Morris, Grady Kendrick, Yates Morris, Lane Downs, Lincoln Kendrick, Micah and Gavin Sisk.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at Double Shoals Baptist Church Prayer Garden with the Dr. Brian Johnson officiating.
Memorials may be made to Brain Trauma Research - Carolina Neurosurgery, https://www.cnsafoundation.org/donate
or to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.