Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Cherryville, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Diane Helms


1948 - 2020
Diane Helms Obituary
Diane Wellmon Helms, 71,of Polkville Road, Shelby, passed away on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland, Shelby.

Born in Cleveland County, on November 18th, 1948 , she was the daughter of the late Clemmie "Chick" Lee Wellmon and Ruby Jane Costner Wellmon. Mrs. Helms was a homemaker and member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cherryville. She enjoyed working in her flowers and cooking, but what brought her the most joy was her three grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Wellmon.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, JC Helms; son, Bryan Helms and wife Nicole of Shelby; daughter, Amanda Myers and husband David of Chantilly, VA; two brothers, Bill Wellmon and wife Ethel of Polkville and Mike Wellmon and wife Pam of Fallston; and three grandchildren, Jordan Smith and husband Stephen, Tyler Helms, and Savanna Myers.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1:00 pm to 2:45 pm , at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cherryville.

The Funeral Service will he held on Friday, at 3:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. Wayne Key officiating.

The entombment will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorial may be made to the or to the donor's choice.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 27, 2020
