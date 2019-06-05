Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Diane Lemons
Diane Lemons


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diane Lemons Obituary
SHELBY- Diane Lemons, age 72, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her home. Born in Dayton, KY on March 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lorraine Koch Skinner. She worked in banking before retiring to Shelby. Diane enjoyed being with her family and her dog.
Diane is survived by two daughters, Denise Costello and husband Terry of Clearwater Fl. and Cindy Temple and husband, Joseph of Shelby; two grandsons, Dylan Costello and Cody Temple; her beloved canine companion, "Rosie".
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Lemons.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on June 5, 2019
