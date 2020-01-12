|
SHELBY- Diane Edwards Rains, age 72, died Thursday, January 10, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on January 11, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Flay and Marjorie Chapman Edwards. Diane was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. She worked in Quality Control at Newark Electronics where she retired after a number years. Diane loved to be outdoors camping, working in the garden or cutting grass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her canine companion, "Sadie"
Diane is survived by her husband of 48 years, Roger Rains; Canine Companion, "Mattie" and a host of loving family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Family Life Center of Landmark Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or .
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 12, 2020