POLKVILLE- Richard Brison "Dicky" Whisnant, age 85, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Caromont Regional Hospital in Gastonia. Born in Gaston County on February 7, 1935 he was the son of the late Hal Palmer Whisnant Sr. and wife Thelma Martin Whisnant. Dicky was a graduate of Appalachian State University and after his graduation he served in the U.S. Air Force as a Tail Gunner during the Korean Conflict. He was a life time member of Polkville United Methodist Church, Charter Member of the Polkville volunteer Fire Department, the first elected Mayor of Polkville, and was a member of Camp Call Masonic Lodge #534 A.F.&A.M.. Dicky retired from PPG Industries after serving 37 years as a Draftsman. He will be remembered for his love of storytelling and fishing and as a comedian to those who knew him best.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Robert Whisnant and one brother Hal Palmer Whisnant Jr.
Dicky is survived by his wife of 33 years, Anne Grigg Whisnant, one son Richard Whisnant Jr. and wife Loretta of Polkville, one daughter Suzanne Walker and husband Philip of Shelby, three step children; John Cabaniss and wife Dani of Florida, Julie Duncan and husband Bruce of Fallston, and Jeffery Cabaniss and wife Stephanie of Greenville, as well as, four grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside service with full military honors will be held 11 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Polkville United Methodist Church with Rev. Bill Lovelace officiating. Dicky will lie in repose at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 2 pm until 5 pm for those wishing to sign the register and their respects, the family will not be present at this time.
Those attending are requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to: Polkville United Methodist Church, PO Box 9, Polkville NC 28136.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Whisnant.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com