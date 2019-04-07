|
|
SHELBY- Dinah Faye Williams, 68, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Doris Crowder Patrick. She worked at Red Bridges and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout during her early years, and later, enjoyed camping with her husband. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Timothy McMurry. She is survived by her husband, John Williams Jr, of the home; son, Michael Chad Deaton of Mooresboro; stepson, John Michael Williams and wife Amanda of Kings Mountain; sister, Janet Pittman and husband Tommy; brother, Carl Patrick and wife Dot, all of Shelby; grandchildren, Luke and Levi Williams; and her beloved canine companion, Ivey Jane. Funeral services will be held 3pm, Monday, April 8, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Neal Efird officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 7, 2019