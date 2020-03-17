Home

Lutz-Austell Funeral Home
409 West Marion Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-7211
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lutz-Austell Funeral Home
409 West Marion Street
Shelby, NC 28150
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Lutz-Austell Funeral Home
409 West Marion Street
Shelby, NC 28150
Dixie Harrison

Dixie Harrison Obituary
Dixie Dee Smith Harrison went home to meet her Lord Friday, March 13, 2020.

Mrs. Harrison, 75, of Shelby, NC, was preceded in death by her husband William Carl Harrison and her son William Scott Harrison.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Allison Harrison; two grandchildren, Samantha Scott Harrison of Shelby and William Jake Harrison of Waco, TX; and two great-grandchildren of the home.

It was by God's grace that we knew her and by her soul that we adored her.

Services will be held 2 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Lutz-Austell Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Ware officiating.
The family will receive friends in the chapel one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

Lutz-Austell Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Harrison family.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 17, 2020
