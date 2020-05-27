Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Don Bright
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Lying in State
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Landmark Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Landmark Baptist Church
Don Bright Obituary
SHELBY - Glen Donald "Don" Bright Jr., age 68, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.

Born in Cleveland County on December 3, 1951 he was the son of the late Glen Donald Bright Sr. and Elissa McKee Bright.
Don was a standout baseball player for Shelby High who went to play with Western Carolina before being drafted to play Major League Baseball as a pitcher with the Texas Rangers. He returned to Shelby and worked for Duke Energy, Liberty Insurance, Western-Southern Life Insurance, Doran Mill Company, and finally retired from Copeland Corporation. In retirement he enjoyed golf, and participated in many tournaments. Of Don's accomplishments in life, his children and grandchildren were his proudest.

Don is survived by one son Hasson Bright and fiance Kimberly Clark, one daughter Heather Sadler and husband Matthew, all of Shelby, one brother, Mike Bright and wife Jill of Charleston, SC, eight grandchildren; Kaleb, Olive, Sam, Will, Jackson, Isabella, Remi, and Iliana as well as one niece, Ariel Lesmerises, and three nephews Ashby Ware, Justin Bright and Conner Bright and his former wife Helen Patterson.

Memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, May 29, 2020 at Landmark Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Davis officiating. Those who wish to spend time with Don are welcome in the funeral home from 9:30 am until 12:00 pm on Friday morning prior to the service; he will also lie in state at the church from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to: , ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Bright

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 27, 2020
