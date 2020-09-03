SHELBY - Donald "Don" Luther Hoyle, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Born in Cleveland County on March 12, 1951, he was the son of the late Luther Raymond and Hattie Lee Abernathy Hoyle and stepmother, Myrtle Self Hoyle. He was a member at Buffalo Baptist Church. Don was a self employed carpenter specializing in remodeling houses. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Don enjoyed playing Bingo, playing cards and fishing. He was a thoughtful man and was always available to help anyone. In addition to his parents and step mother, Don is preceded in death by four brothers, Gene Hoyle, Bill Hoyle, Coleman Hoyle and Dale Hoyle; two sisters, Joann Lovelace and Margie Vess; and his longtime canine companion, "Max".
Don is survived by fiancee, Jamie Pearson; five sisters, Ann Hord of Shelby, Linda Willis and husband Charles of Shelby, Sue Thornburg and husband Dwan of Kings Mountain, Janet Helms and husband Michael of Shelby, and Kathy Weaver of Shelby. He helped raise many nieces and nephews including Jamie's children, Jason Pearson of Shelby and, Michelle Morrison of Kings Mountain; special friend, Butch Southard of Greensboro; and his canine companion "Milo".
Graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Buffalo Baptist Church with Rev. Macky Turner and Rev. Dustin Mace officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask will be required.
Memorials can be made to: Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory to help defray funeral expenses.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com