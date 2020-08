Donald Byers, 71, of Bessmer City, NC passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on January 4, 1949 to the late Rome Byers, Jr. and Maggie Littlejohn Byers.The service for Mr. Byers will be private.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m.Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.