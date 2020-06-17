Donald Conn
SHELBY - Donald "Don" Conn, 84, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home.

Born in Noxubee County, MS, he was the son of the late SD Conn and Maeola White and her husband Cleveland.
Donald was a truck driver for more than 50 years, driving for Johnson Motor Lines, NASCAR and retired from PPG Trucking. He was a charter member of Crestview Baptist Church, and a member of the Shelby Lodge #744 and Piedmont Pistons Shrine Club. Donald was a loving man who loved his family, friends, church and Sunday school class. He was the oldest of 16 siblings.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Conn; and son-in-law, Scott Patterson. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Durham Conn; daughter-in-law, Debra Conn, daughters, DeDe Wyatt and husband Bill, Kim Patterson, and Maria Wesson and husband Chad; son, Gene Conn; grandchildren, Matt Pearce and wife Jean, Donnie Wyatt and wife Sylvia, Brian Conn and wife Julie, Rem Dickey, Brittany Patterson Padgett and husband JJ, Scottie Patterson Webb, Jaida Wesson and fiancé Dylan Mangum, and Nate Wesson; 9 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 11am-1pm Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Crestview Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1pm, in the church, with Revs. David Webb and Stan Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to Crestview Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Crestview Baptist Church
JUN
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Crestview Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Don was such a wonderful person. He'll surely be missed. Prayers for the family.
Lynn Renfroe
Friend
