Donald Conner Jr.
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Donald "Donnie" Chester Conner, Jr., 65, native of Kings Mountain passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Peak Resources, Shelby. He was the son of the late Donald, Sr. and Betty Conner. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church of Kings Mountain, he enjoyed the mountains and fishing. He is predeceased by one brother, Scott.

Donnie is survived by one son, Shane (Misti) Conner; mother, Betty Conner; sisters, Teresa (Ralph) Coggins and Dorrie (Arnold) Clayton.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Eastside Baptist Church, 308 York Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086 with the Rev. Ron Caulder officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service. Burial at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain following service.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, Kings Mountain.

Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service of Boiling Springs, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.rsmorganfsl.com.

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC
132 East College Avenue
Shelby, NC 28152
(704)538-8080
