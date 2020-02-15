|
Donald Edwin Taylor, 72, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Atrium Healthcare, Cleveland.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Norman and Ruth Taylor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Jolley Taylor, and an infant son, Brandon Lee Taylor.
A 1966 graduate of Shelby High School he was a brick mason and was known in the community for his restoration of classic automobiles.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Chad and Nicole Taylor of Boiling Springs and Mark and Katrina Taylor of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren, Zachary Taylor of Boiling Springs, and Logan, Landon and Lillian Taylor of Charleston; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and Dean Traylor and Robin and Bill Burton, all of Shelby; and a niece, Meredith Burton of Shelby.
Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Patterson Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Waters officiating. The visitation will be held 2 until 3 in the church sanctuary.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the of North Carolina 401 Hawthorne Lane Suite 110 #298 Charlotte, NC 28204.
Lutz-Austell Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 15, 2020