|
|
SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Donald "Don" Ray English, 80, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born July 29, 1938, in Shelby, NC, he was the son of the late Glenn English and Vernie Lowrance English.
He was a member of Manna Baptist Church and retired from Spartanburg Steel.
Survivors include his wife, Inez Blackwell English; children, Lisa Murray (Jeff) and Donna English, all of Mooresboro, NC, and Rev. Reese English (Wendy) of Albemarle, NC; stepson, David Smith (Laura) of Mt. Juliet, TN; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Sepaugh.
Visitation will be 2:00-2:45 PM Friday, March 1, 2019, at Manna Baptist Church with a memorial service following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. David Mattox and The Rev. Danny Cannon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Manna Baptist Church, 121 Flatwood Lane, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 28, 2019