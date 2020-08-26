KINGS MOUNTAIN - Donald Lee Henderson Sr., 61, passed away on August 23, 2020 at Accordius Health at Rutherford in Rutherfordton.
He was born in Cleveland County, son of the late Donald Henderson and was preceded in death by a son, Duriel Lee Henderson, sister, Kimberly Renee Henderson and his step father, James L. Thompson Sr. Donald was a life long member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and retired from General Shale after thirty-five years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cards and watching Nascar racing.
Donald enjoyed collecting many things including guns, knives and Dale Earnhardt Sr. memorabilia. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years: Sheila Blanton Henderson, of the home; son: Donald Lee "Leebo" Henderson Jr. and wife Shandie, Richmond, Va.; mother: Evelene Oliver Thompson, Kings Mountain; grandchildren: Hero, Bianca and Scarlett Henderson; brother: Jimbo Thompson and wife Vicki, Kings Mountain; sister: Sandy Randle and husband John Hoyle, Kings Mountain; nephews: Josh and Tyler Randle and Max Thompson.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Steve Taylor officiating.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
The family will receive friends at the home of Evelene Thompson.
Memorials may be made in memory of Donald to Bethlehem Baptist Church at 1017 Bethlehem Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.