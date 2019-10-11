Home

Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
Donald Keith "Don" Dixon Obituary
Donald "Don" Keith Dixon of Shelby passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Terry Mellon Dixon of the home, his mother, Aileen Beam and husband David of Shelby, NC, his son, Jeff Dixon of Charlotte, NC, and two sisters, Kay Yarboro and husband Robert of Lawndale, NC, and Denise Arrowood and husband Chuck of Cliffside, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born October 9, 1956 in Cleveland County, Don was preceded in death by his father, Bill Dixon.
Don worked more than 25 years at Cone Mills, owned and operated Dixon Auto Sales, and currently worked at A&E Inc. in Mt. Holly. Don enjoyed Nascar Racing, playing with his faithful canine "Katie" and spending time with his family and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed buying and selling automobiles and farm equipment. Don was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding trail bikes.
The family would like to express a sincere thanks to Steve Albea for the care and support he provided to Don.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, October 11, 2019 at Cleveland Funeral Services Chapel conducted by Dr. Bulo Ervin Price. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 11, 2019
