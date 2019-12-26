Home

Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Donald Mace


1949 - 2019
Donald Mace Obituary
Donald Mace
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Donald Gary Mace, 70, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte. He was born on October 17, 1949 in Cleveland County to the late Acie and Corrie Upchurch Mace.
Donald was a veteran of the United States Marines. He was the Kings Mountain High School Football Sideline/Equipment Manager and videographer for 32 years.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 50 years Brenda Rippy Mace; daughter Angela Brittian of Kings Mountain; sister Patricia Worcester and husband Wayne of Kings Mountain; grandchildren Tyler George, Kaylee Faile, Christopher Brittian, Gracie and Macey and Mackenzie Calderon; great-grandchildren Christopher and Hollie George
Donald's funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremations Services with Rev. James Hamrick officiating.
His visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Friday, December 27, 2019 at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 26, 2019
