Donald Freeman Martin, age 70, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ, on September 29, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Martin of Ellenboro, NC, two sons, Donald Martin, Jr. (Pamela) and Tracy Martin, both of Forest City, NC, a daughter, Julie Martin Byers (Stacey) of Spartanburg, SC, a stepson, Eric Surretsky (Angela) of Shelby, NC, two grandchildren, Brittany Fraker (Jason) of Rising Sun, MD and Eli Martin of Forest City, NC, two step grandsons, Jamie Renfro and Tyler Byers, three step granddaughters, Lauren and Anna Surretsky, Taylor Byers, two great grandsons, Jadon and Isaac Fraker, a step greatgrandson, Jaxon Gill, five sisters, Lorenia Martin Fish, Carol Martin Beheler, Mary Martin Burdette, Margaret Martin Davis, Wanda Martin and three brothers, William E. Martin, Chris J. Martin, and Martin S. Martin, all of Rutherford County.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on June 16, 1950, Donald was the son of the late, William Audley Martin and Marguerite Virginia Axelson Martin.
Donald was a member of Drury Dobbins Baptist and loved to profess his faith at every opportunity. He loved to hunt, fish, and drive his John Deere Gator around his property. Donald was a self-made man, a self-taught mechanic and later in his life, he finished his high school education. Donald was proud of his family. He loved spending time with them, making ice cream, cooking out, and enjoying family gatherings.
A funeral service will be held at Drury Dobbins Baptist Church on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00pm. A burial will follow at Hopewell Community Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00pm at Cleveland Funeral Services.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills 374 Hudlow Road Forest City, NC 28043.
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.