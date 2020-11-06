KINGS MOUNTAIN - Donald Mitchell Paysour, 69, of Grover, NC, passed away on November 03, 2020 at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, NC. He was born in Cleveland County, NC, son of the late George Paysour and was preceded in death by a brother, Junior Paysour. Donald was a member of the Grover Church of God. He retired from Anvil Knitware after thirty years of dedicated service. Donald enjoyed cooking and loved to ride motorcycles. He enjoyed traveling and especially loved spending time at Pigeon Forge. Donald was an avid racing fan and raced dirt track and dragster in his earlier years. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. His kindness will be missed dearly by everyone who knew and loved him.
SURVIVORS: Wife: Linda Styers Paysour, of the home
Sons: Michael Donovan Paysour, Kings Mountain, NC
Daughters: Kathryn Bennett (Gary), Carolyn Helms (Dennis), Tammy Paysour and Savannah Paysour, all of Kings Mountain, NC
Mother: Earsie Grigg Wood, Kings Mountain, NC
Step-Children: Billy Kevin Green (Bobbie), Kings Mountain, NC and Tiffany Turpin, Vale, NC
Brothers: Jerry Paysour (Virginia), Kings Mountain and Dean Paysour (Faye), Shelby NC;
Brother-In-Law: Michael Styers
Special Friend: Bobby Tessener
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ron Hawkins officiating
VISITATION: Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 1:50 PM prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home
