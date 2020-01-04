|
|
BOILING SPRINGS- Donald (Don) Ray Howard, 70, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his residence. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Tesseneer Howard. Donald served his Nation honorably in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, and retired from Duke Energy. An avid golfer, Donald enjoyed playing at Deer Brooke and River Bend Golf Courses with his golfing buddies. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Walter and Wayne Howard. He is survived by his fiancée, Judy Lewis of the home; daughter, Kassi George and husband Caleb of Kings Mountain; sister, Vickie Philbeck of Shelby; brothers, Richard Howard of Lattimore and Robert Howard of Cherryville; grandchildren, Jordan, Noel, Autum and Abby; and fur baby, Arya.
The Family will receive friends from 2-3 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will take place at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC, 28150.
