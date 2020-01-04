Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray "Don" Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ray "Don" Howard Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS- Donald (Don) Ray Howard, 70, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his residence. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Tesseneer Howard. Donald served his Nation honorably in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, and retired from Duke Energy. An avid golfer, Donald enjoyed playing at Deer Brooke and River Bend Golf Courses with his golfing buddies. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Walter and Wayne Howard. He is survived by his fiancée, Judy Lewis of the home; daughter, Kassi George and husband Caleb of Kings Mountain; sister, Vickie Philbeck of Shelby; brothers, Richard Howard of Lattimore and Robert Howard of Cherryville; grandchildren, Jordan, Noel, Autum and Abby; and fur baby, Arya.
The Family will receive friends from 2-3 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will take place at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC, 28150.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -