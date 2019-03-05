|
|
MOORESBORO - Donald Lee Splawn, 59, died peacefully the evening of March 2, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1959 to the late Frank Thad Splawn and Betty Sparks Splawn.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Summer Johnson.
Survivors left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 32 years Debbie Splawn one daughter Leigh Ann Splawn and Bobby Johnson, two brothers Michael Splawn and wife Roycette from Murphy, NC, Rob Splawn and wife Wendy from Shelby, NC, one sister Terry Davidson and husband Sidney from Shelby, NC. He will also be missed by two grandchildren Julian and Iris Johnson and many loving nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed but left us with many precious memories.
He was a cherished gramps, husband, father, coach, and friend. He retired from the NC DMV and received his dream job of Director of Tennis at the Cleveland Country Club. He touched many lives through his passion for tennis and life.
Family and friends of Mr. Splawn are invited to his visitation from 6-8pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. His funeral service will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 11:00am at Westview Baptist Church 500 Melody Lane, Shelby NC 28152
He will be laid to rest at Cliffside Cemetery following the service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside. www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 5, 2019