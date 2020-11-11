I am honored to call Don a friend. We shared a lot in our lifetime. I worked with him at PPG, volunteered along side of him for over 20 years at #3 fire department, and most important we shared the same Jesus Christ. Don was a fixture at church. I could see him every Sunday morning. I will miss him very much, but as we hear a lot of times, he's much better off now. No more sickness. I'm praying for Jane, Marcus, Judy and the rest of the family.

Maynard Ledford

Friend