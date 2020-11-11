SHELBY - Donald Wayne Wright, age 76, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home in Shelby. Born in Cleveland County on December 24, 1943 he was the son of the late Everette Lee Wright and Knalda McCurry Wright. Don was a member of Pleasant City Church for more than 35 years and was happy to be a member of the Spares and Pairs connection group. Don was retired from PPG Industries after 43 years with the company and had worked in the Alloy shop for over 25 years prior to his retirement. He had also retired from the Number 3 Volunteer Fire Department after a commitment of 21 years with them. Don enjoyed attending air shows, especially those featuring experimental aircraft, but his primary passion in life was his family and the time they shared together.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, James Lee Wright and one sister, Toyce Wright Morrison.
Don is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Jane Moore Wright, their son Dr. Marcus Wayne Wright and wife Judy Brabham Wright of King, NC, three grandchildren; Abbigail Wright Townson and husband Timothy of Maysville, KY, William Luke Wright of Chapel Hill, and Benjamin Grayson Wright of King as well as one brother, Jerry Wright of Ceritos, CA, one sister Nanette Wright Whitehouse of Patterson Springs, one sister-in-law Shirley Wright and many special nieces, nephews, and one new great niece, Saylor Dagenhart.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, November 13, 2020 at Pleasant City Church with Rev. Bryan Glisson and Rev. Michael Sepaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park; the family will receive friends following the graveside committal.
It is requested that those in attendance wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
Jane would like to extend her special appreciation to Marc, Judy, Abilgail, William, Benjamin and Devan Greene for the unwavering love they showed to Don.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant City Church Building Fund 1156 County Home Road, Shelby NC 28152.
