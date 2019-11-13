Home

Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Golden Ridge Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Golden Ridge Baptist Church
1961 - 2019
Donna Blanton Obituary
Donna Faye Blanton went to her heavenly home in her sleep with her mother, Friday, November 8, 2019.

She was born November 7, 1961 in Philadelphia, PA.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Golden Ridge Baptist Church at 3:00 PM.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM at the church.

Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 13, 2019
