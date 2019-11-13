|
|
Donna Faye Blanton went to her heavenly home in her sleep with her mother, Friday, November 8, 2019.
She was born November 7, 1961 in Philadelphia, PA.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Golden Ridge Baptist Church at 3:00 PM.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:00 PM at the church.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 13, 2019